Taylor Swift en Justin Bieber in publieke vete: “Je bent te ver gegaan”

Nu Taylor Swift de strijdbijl met Katy Perry heeft begraven, heeft ze het aan de stok gekregen met een andere wereldster. Deze keer gaat het om Justin Bieber. De twee liggen in de clinch over manager Scooter Braun, die Bieber vertegenwoordigt.
De manager, die naast Bieber onder meer Kanye West en Ariana Grande in zijn stal heeft, heeft platenlabel Big Machine Records gekocht. Daarmee is hij de eigenaar geworden van alle muziek die Swift tot dit jaar maakte. In een post op Tumblr reageerde de zangeres woedend en beweerde onder meer dat Braun haar al jaren treitert.
“Ik hoorde hier pas van toen de rest van de wereld het ook hoorde”, laat ze weten over de deal. “Ik moest meteen denken aan het volhardende, manipulatieve getreiter van zijn kant dat ik al jaren meemaak. Zoals toen Kim Kardashian een illegaal opgenomen telefoongesprek lekte en Scooter twee van zijn cliënten opjutte om mij er online over te pesten.”
Reactie Bieber
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Daarna zei hij echter dat zijn manager niets met de opmerking te maken had, en dat hij teleurgesteld was in haar woedeuitbarsting op sociale media. “Je weet dat als je dat post, je fans Scooter zullen aanvallen”, aldus Bieber.
De zanger nodigt zijn vakgenoot uit de kwestie verder privé te bespreken met hem en Braun. “Scooter noch ik heeft ook maar iets negatiefs over jou te zeggen, en we willen oprecht het beste voor je.”