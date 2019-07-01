Taylor Swift en Justin Bieber in publieke vete: “Je bent te ver gegaan”

Nu Taylor Swift de strijdbijl met Katy Perry heeft begraven, heeft ze het aan de stok gekregen met een andere wereldster. Deze keer gaat het om Justin Bieber. De twee liggen in de clinch over manager Scooter Braun, die Bieber vertegenwoordigt.

De manager, die naast Bieber onder meer Kanye West en Ariana Grande in zijn stal heeft, heeft platenlabel Big Machine Records gekocht. Daarmee is hij de eigenaar geworden van alle muziek die Swift tot dit jaar maakte. In een post op Tumblr reageerde de zangeres woedend en beweerde onder meer dat Braun haar al jaren treitert.









“Ik hoorde hier pas van toen de rest van de wereld het ook hoorde”, laat ze weten over de deal. “Ik moest meteen denken aan het volhardende, manipulatieve getreiter van zijn kant dat ik al jaren meemaak. Zoals toen Kim Kardashian een illegaal opgenomen telefoongesprek lekte en Scooter twee van zijn cliënten opjutte om mij er online over te pesten.”

Reactie Bieber

Bieber plaatste een oude foto van hem en Swift op Instagram en schreef daarbij dat hij vond dat ze een grens over was gegaan door Braun zo aan te vallen. De zanger begon zijn betoog met excuses voor een grap die hij ooit over Swift maakte en zij in haar post aanmerkte als één van de vele pestacties van Braun.