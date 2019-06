21-jarige vrouw bezocht alle landen ter wereld en breekt zo wereldrecord

View this post on Instagram

The most meaningful experiences happen when & where you least expect. I was able go to Saudi Arabia because the country opened up an evisa for the Formula E races. We explored Riyadh and ended up at a breathtaking place aptly named the Edge of the World. The Formula E was such a random & awesome event but I never expected to find so many friends there, most of whom I had only known through social media.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ☾ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The concert after the race was historic, Saudi Arabia had never done anything like this before. Most of the people in the crowd had never been to a concert before in their lives. David Guetta spent months in the studio making an Arabian mix just for them. My friends and I looked at each other in complete disbelief. The crowd was singing along so intensely that the ground was literally shaking. I’ve never heard anything like it. What made it even crazier for me was that in the US, concerts are something we totally take for granted. Everyone there was so genuinely excited & I could tell that they were cherishing each moment.⠀⠀⠀⠀ ☾⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Saudi, I’ve never seen a country so ready for a change. My guide even taught me how to drift his car which felt like a big deal considering women have only been driving there since 2017!