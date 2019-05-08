Jennifer Aniston: “Ook op oudere leeftijd hoef je je niet te schamen voor je lichaam”

De Amerikaanse actrice Jennifer Aniston siert de cover van Harper’s Bazaar en gaat op haar 50ste uit de kleren in het Amerikaanse modetijdschrift. “Het is belangrijk om je lichaam te waarderen, hoe oud je ook bent”, klinkt het.
Enkele maanden geleden stapte Jennifer Aniston op tram vijf. De actrice die tien jaar lang de rol van Rachel vertolkte in ‘Friends’ ziet er op haar 50ste nog steeds adembenemend mooi uit en schittert op de cover van het Amerikaanse modetijdschrift Harper’s Bazaar.
Niets aanstootgevends aan borsten
In dezelfde shoot is ze ook (bedekt) naakt te bewonderen, ook al onderging ze op haar 38ste een preventieve borstamputatie. Ze spoort haar leeftijdsgenoten aan om trots te zijn op hun lichaam. “Op één foto ben ik topless gegaan, maar ik bedek mijn borsten. Er is niets aanstootgevends aan, tenzij mensen vinden dat borsten aanstootgevend zijn. Een vrouwenlichaam is prachtig. Het is belangrijk om je lichaam te waarderen en je er goed bij te voelen, ongeacht je leeftijd. Ook op oudere leeftijd hoef je je niet te schamen voor je lichaam”, vertelt ze.
“I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them—no matter what age you are—is important. There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it.” #JenniferAniston gives us the naked truth in the June/July 2019 issue. The actress sits down with her #FirstLadies co-star #TigNotaro to talk about turning 50. Link in bio to read the full interview. Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @mrchrismcmillan Makeup by @angelalevinmakeup Manicure by @miwanails Aniston wears @hermes, @levian_jewelry & @gianvitorossi
Introducing our June/July 2019 cover star, #JenniferAniston! The actress opens up about fame, #Friends and why she’ll never give up on love. Tap the link in bio to see the story before it hits newsstands on May 21. Editor in Chief @glendabailey Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @mrchrismcmillan Makeup by @angelalevinmakeup Manicure by @miwanails Aniston wears @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello and @vancleefarpels