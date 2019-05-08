Jennifer Aniston: “Ook op oudere leeftijd hoef je je niet te schamen voor je lichaam”

Instagram / @harpersbazaarus

De Amerikaanse actrice Jennifer Aniston siert de cover van Harper’s Bazaar en gaat op haar 50ste uit de kleren in het Amerikaanse modetijdschrift. “Het is belangrijk om je lichaam te waarderen, hoe oud je ook bent”, klinkt het.

Enkele maanden geleden stapte Jennifer Aniston op tram vijf. De actrice die tien jaar lang de rol van Rachel vertolkte in ‘Friends’ ziet er op haar 50ste nog steeds adembenemend mooi uit en schittert op de cover van het Amerikaanse modetijdschrift Harper’s Bazaar.

Niets aanstootgevends aan borsten



In dezelfde shoot is ze ook (bedekt) naakt te bewonderen, ook al onderging ze op haar 38ste een preventieve borstamputatie. Ze spoort haar leeftijdsgenoten aan om trots te zijn op hun lichaam. “Op één foto ben ik topless gegaan, maar ik bedek mijn borsten. Er is niets aanstootgevends aan, tenzij mensen vinden dat borsten aanstootgevend zijn. Een vrouwenlichaam is prachtig. Het is belangrijk om je lichaam te waarderen en je er goed bij te voelen, ongeacht je leeftijd. Ook op oudere leeftijd hoef je je niet te schamen voor je lichaam”, vertelt ze.