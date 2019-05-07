Nieuwe challenge op Instagram: masturbeer elke dag in mei

Het is in onze maatschappij nog steeds uit den boze om over masturbatie te praten. Heel wat mensen durven dan ook niet toe te geven dat ze zichzelf bevredigen. Om het taboe te doorbreken, is er een nieuwe challenge op sociale media.

‘The Self-Pleasure 30-Day Challenge’ vraagt aan deelnemers om per dag 10 minuutjes te masturberen. Je moet je wel aan enkele regels houden. Zo mag je geen seksspeeltjes gebruiken en is het verboden om naar porno te kijken. Je moet je handen en je fantasie al het harde werk laten doen.







Daarnaast moet je ook een dagboek bijhouden op Instagram. Pen op een blad papier in enkele woorden je ervaring neer en neem een selfie terwijl je het blad voor je hoofd houdt. Vervolgens post je de foto op Instagram.

(Lees hieronder verder.)

Anti-masturbatie kruistochten

“De meeste mensen praten niet open over zelfbevrediging, sommigen schamen zich er zelfs over”, zeggen initiatiefneemsters Amy en April aan Metro UK. “De oorzaak ligt volgens ons bij religie en de anti-masturbatie kruistochten ten tijde van het Victoriaans tijdperk (1837 – 1901).”

Amy en April benadrukken dat zowel vrouwen als mannen kunnen deelnemen aan de challenge.