Nieuwe challenge op Instagram: masturbeer elke dag in mei

Het is in onze maatschappij nog steeds uit den boze om over masturbatie te praten. Heel wat mensen durven dan ook niet toe te geven dat ze zichzelf bevredigen. Om het taboe te doorbreken, is er een nieuwe challenge op sociale media.
‘The Self-Pleasure 30-Day Challenge’ vraagt aan deelnemers om per dag 10 minuutjes te masturberen. Je moet je wel aan enkele regels houden. Zo mag je geen seksspeeltjes gebruiken en is het verboden om naar porno te kijken. Je moet je handen en je fantasie al het harde werk laten doen.
Daarnaast moet je ook een dagboek bijhouden op Instagram. Pen op een blad papier in enkele woorden je ervaring neer en neem een selfie terwijl je het blad voor je hoofd houdt. Vervolgens post je de foto op Instagram.
(Lees hieronder verder.)
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
It’s contest time again! May is [email protected] month, and to celebrate we are running a 30 Day Self-Pleasure Challenge 🎊 . The intention of this challenge is to help de-stigmatize #selfpleasure while also giving participants an opportunity to connect with their own pleasure/body on a deeper level (and potentially win some awesome prizes 🎁 as well!) . . Instructions: Open to anyone 18+ of all genders. DM or email an anonymous photo of yourself like the one here (we may share your photo but we promise to keep your info private) stating something about your current self-pleasure practice in 10 words or less by April 30th. Then for the month of May you will self-pleasure for a min of 10 minutes/day, with no goals for [email protected] (but if it happens, great!), and our suggestion – no porn and no vibrators (but nobody will be excluded no matter how they choose to self pleasure). Every week we will ask you to send another anonymous photo of yourself describing your week’s experience – what you learned, challenges, breakthrough’s etc. 📝 Everyone who sends in 1 photo 📸 per week will be entered into a raffle to win: Grand prize <<Valued over $1000!>>>- Hot Octopuss Duo 👐🏼(@hotoctopuss), a bottle of Uberlube💧, access to OMGyes💥, access to our Wild Woman Sex online workshop, a copy of Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski 📚(@enagoski) AND a Sex Coaching or Sexological Bodywork session with Dolly Josette 🗣(@pleasuremuse) (episode #102) Runner up prizes include: a bottle of Uberlube, access to OMGyes, access to our Wild Woman Sex online workshop, copies of Come As You Are, and more! #selfpleasurechallange #selfpleasure #shamelesssexrevolution #30daychallange #shamelesssexpodcast
Anti-masturbatie kruistochten
“De meeste mensen praten niet open over zelfbevrediging, sommigen schamen zich er zelfs over”, zeggen initiatiefneemsters Amy en April aan Metro UK. “De oorzaak ligt volgens ons bij religie en de anti-masturbatie kruistochten ten tijde van het Victoriaans tijdperk (1837 – 1901).”
Amy en April benadrukken dat zowel vrouwen als mannen kunnen deelnemen aan de challenge.