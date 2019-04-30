IN BEELD. Australiërs gaan massaal uit de kleren om body positivity te promoten

View this post on Instagram

“Hi, I have been following Get Naked Australia for a while now and I would like to become part of the movement. I am not a small guy and do not like my photo being taken. I am coming out of my shell and hoping my wife will join me soon. This photo was taken at a weekend away at a friends farm. Wife and I were walking and checking the Dam and Cattle when i got the urge to do this.” 📸 @milty_2018 📌Langkoop Victoria #drought #farmlife #nature