IN BEELD. Australiërs gaan massaal uit de kleren om body positivity te promoten

Australiërs staan massaal met de billen bloot op de Instagrampagina Get Naked Australia. Daarop zijn talloze foto’s te zien van mensen die naakt poseren in de Australische natuur. Hiermee willen ze body positivity alsook het Australische landschap promoten.
De Instagrampagina Get Naked Australia is een echte hype Down Under. Ze staat vol met foto’s van Australiërs die zonder schroom naakt poseren in de prachtige natuur van hun land. Enerzijds wil Get Naked Australia body positivity promoten, maar anderzijds ook de fraaie Australische natuur in de kijker zetten. Op Instagram is het aantal volgers op enkel jaren tijd gegroeid tot meer dan 230.000.
“Hi, I have been following Get Naked Australia for a while now and I would like to become part of the movement. I am not a small guy and do not like my photo being taken. I am coming out of my shell and hoping my wife will join me soon. This photo was taken at a weekend away at a friends farm. Wife and I were walking and checking the Dam and Cattle when i got the urge to do this.” 📸 @milty_2018 📌Langkoop Victoria #drought #farmlife #nature
Naaktkalender
Het brein achter de Instagrampagina is de 28-jarige kinesist Brendan Jones uit Sydney. Enkele jaren geleden gaf hij zijn vrouw een naaktkalender van zichzelf cadeau voor kerst. De foto’s waren gemaakt tijdens zijn vele wandelingen. Telkens wanneer Jones een gelegenheid zag om te gaan zwemmen, gingen de kleren onmiddellijk uit en maakte hij een foto van zijn naakte achterkant. Die postte hij dan op de website Get Naked Australia die hij in 2015 had opgericht. Jones merkte snel dat er potentieel in zat: “Mensen vonden de foto’s grappig dus besloot ik ze op sociale media te zetten.”
Our friends @n_wanderings have felt the full force of Instagrams war on naturism having their account removed some one ago.. But they are back and stronger than ever!! Please head over to their account and give them a follow. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ @getnakedaustralia have been friends with these guys for quite some time due to their amazing set of values regarding their approach to naturism. Check out their most recent blog on other great Instagram pages 🙂 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ https://www.nakedwanderings.com/blog/2019/04/01/awesome-nude-instagram-accounts-follow/ ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #getnakedaustralia #nakedwanderings
Body positivity
De respons op zijn Instagrampagina was overweldigend en de positieve boodschap vond zijn weerklank bij duizenden Australiërs. “Mensen postten trots hun foto met als boodschap: dit ben ik in al mijn glorie”, aldus Jones. Volgens hem is dit de manier bij uitstek om komaf te maken met het onrealistische lichaamsideaal waar we op sociale media zo vaak mee geconfronteerd worden. Get Naked Australia is intussen ook uitgegroeid tot actieve beweging die zich verspreidt over het hele land en regelmatig ontmoetingen tussen leden organiseert.
Despite the lack of sunshine, the BBQ at Cobblers was a big success. Great to see some new faces down to the beach including a few first timers! Will look into another day soon 🙂 #cobblersbeach #beachbbq #sausagefest #skinnydip #nudiebeach #socialnudity #itsjustabum #naturalblonde #nudistbeach