IN BEELD. Venetië bezoeken in de winter is een wereld van verschil

Last weekend I visited Venice with @bd0306 . It was amazing to see Venice in winter. We had a lot of different weather conditions with crazy rain and fog, but also 1 sunny day. Not bad for photography so I had to take the camera out from time to time (actually a lot of times) to capture the mood of the city. Here’s a small series that I made over the days. I focused mainly on the little canals. The rain gave it all some extra atmosphere. . 🇮🇹 . #venice #ig_italia #kings_villages #sonyalpha #bealpha