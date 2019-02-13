WOW. Sam Smith poseert voor het eerst vol trots in bloot bovenlijf

De Britse zanger Sam Smith heeft zich in een Instagrampost bloot gegeven om ‘body positivity’ te promoten. “Vroeger wou ik nooit met op de foto zonder een T-shirt te dragen.”
“Weken voor een fotoshoot hongerde ik mezelf uit. Ik overanalyseerde elke foto en haalde ze al snel weer offline”, schrijft de popster. “Maar daar ben ik helemaal klaar mee. Ik herclaim mijn lichaam en accepteer de heupen en rondingen die ik van mijn ouders heb gekregen. Ze houden onvoorwaardelijk van mij.”
In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down. Yesterday I decided to fight the fuck back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally. Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things. Thank you for helping me celebrate my body AS IT IS @ryanpfluger I have never felt safer than I did with you. I’ll always be at war with this bloody mirror but this shoot and this day was a step in the right fucking direction 👅🤘🏼🍑
Narcistisch
“Sommigen zullen wel denken dat dit narcistisch is, maar het heeft enorm veel moed van mij gevergd om dit te doen”, gaat hij verder. Smith worstelt al heel zijn leven met zijn gewicht. Tussen zijn eerste en tweede album verloor de man 23 kg.
