IN BEELD. Soeplepel heeft bijna 100.000 volgers op Instagram

Egels, varkens, honden en katten hebben al langer een Instagramaccount, maar nu wordt het toch echt te gek. Een vrouw gaf haar soeplepel ‘Samson’ een eigen account, dat ondertussen al bijna 100.000 volgers kon lokken.

Samson de soeplepel lijkt op het monster van Loch Ness maar in plaats van rond te zwemmen in een Schots meer, rust hij uit in een kom soep. Samen met zijn baasje Geraldine beleeft hij doldwaze avonturen. Zo gaat hij winkelen in Ikea, een film kijken in de bioscoop of zelfs bootje varen. Samson is een heel gelukkige soeplepel.





