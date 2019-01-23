’s Werelds schattigste hond Boo is gestorven

Boo is op 12-jarige leeftijd in zijn slaap gebleven. Dat kondigde zijn baasje aan met een hartverscheurende tekst op Instagram.

Vaak genoemd als ’s werelds schattigste hond, kon Boo het afgelopen decennium op een massale aanhang op zijn Facebookpagina rekenen. Hij was het onderwerp van verschillende boeken en andere koopwaar. Vanaf vrijdag had zijn pagina meer dan 16 miljoen (!) likes en volgers.

“Zijn hart was gebroken”







Zijn oudere broer Buddy, die al even schattig en beroemd was, stierf in 2017.

“Met de diepste droefheid wilde ik delen dat Boo in zijn slaap vroeg in de ochtend is overleden en ons heeft verlaten om zijn beste vriend, Buddy, te vergezellen”, schreven zijn eigenaren op Instagram bij een foto van de hond.

“We weten dat Buddy de eerste was die hem aan de andere kant van die regenboogbrug begroette, en dit is waarschijnlijk het meest opgewonden dat ze beiden al lang hebben doorstaan.”

Volgens zijn baasjes begon Boo hartproblemen te hebben nadat zijn broer stierf. “We denken dat zijn hart letterlijk brak toen Buddy ons verliet.”