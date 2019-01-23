’s Werelds schattigste hond Boo is gestorven

Boo is op 12-jarige leeftijd in zijn slaap gebleven. Dat kondigde zijn baasje aan met een hartverscheurende tekst op Instagram.
Vaak genoemd als ’s werelds schattigste hond, kon Boo het afgelopen decennium op een massale aanhang op zijn Facebookpagina rekenen. Hij was het onderwerp van verschillende boeken en andere koopwaar. Vanaf vrijdag had zijn pagina meer dan 16 miljoen (!) likes en volgers.
“Zijn hart was gebroken”
Zijn oudere broer Buddy, die al even schattig en beroemd was, stierf in 2017.
“Met de diepste droefheid wilde ik delen dat Boo in zijn slaap vroeg in de ochtend is overleden en ons heeft verlaten om zijn beste vriend, Buddy, te vergezellen”, schreven zijn eigenaren op Instagram bij een foto van de hond.
Dearest friends of Boo, With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning and has left us to join his best friend, Buddy. Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort. We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time. Since starting Boo’s FB page, I’ve received so many notes over the years from people sharing stories of how Boo brightened their days and helped bring a little light to their lives during difficult times. And that was really the purpose of all this…Boo brought joy to people all over the world. Boo is the happiest dog I’ve ever met. He was so easy going that we never had to bother with training. He made the manliest of men squeal with delight over his cuteness and made everyone laugh with his quirky, tail wagging personality. Over the years Boo met some super cool people, a lot of crazy talented people, but most of all so many kind people…friends who gave him endless love, people who prioritized his comfort over getting that perfect picture, partners who understood that Buddy ALWAYS had to be included, and last but definitely not least, the amazing doctors, therapists, and staff at Adobe Animal Hospital and Sage Veterinary Centers for the countless hours of care and dedication they poured into Buddy and Boo. I brought Boo home in the spring of 2006 and so started the greatest, most heartwarming friendship of all time. Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us. He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven. Boo, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day we meet again. Have fun running around with Buddy and creating adorable mischief wherever you guys go. Thank you to all of you for following along on their silly adventures over the past 10 years. They sure had a LOT of fun. With love and our deepest gratitude, Boo’s humans
“We weten dat Buddy de eerste was die hem aan de andere kant van die regenboogbrug begroette, en dit is waarschijnlijk het meest opgewonden dat ze beiden al lang hebben doorstaan.”
Volgens zijn baasjes begon Boo hartproblemen te hebben nadat zijn broer stierf. “We denken dat zijn hart letterlijk brak toen Buddy ons verliet.”