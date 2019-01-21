IN BEELD. Zo zag de maansverduistering eruit

AFP / K. Winter

Zij die vroeg genoeg opstonden – of laat genoeg opbleven – konden vannacht de maansverduistering aanschouwen. Het natuurfenomeen zorgde voor opmerkelijke beelden. De maan kreeg voor de gelegenheid een dieprode kleur en wordt daarom ook wel ‘bloedmaan’ genoemd.

Bloedmaan

Heel wat fotografiefanaten zetten hun beste beentje voor om het spektakel vast te leggen op beeld. De weersomstandigheden waren in ons land over het algemeen ideaal om een glimp op te vangen van de maansverduistering. Dat leverde zowel in binnen- als buitenland prachtige foto’s op. Geniet, want de volgende maansverduistering die we vanuit België kunnen waarnemen, staat gepland voor 2029.



