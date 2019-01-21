IN BEELD. Vrouw jogt in heel bizarre rondjes

Instagram / @dick_run_claire

Motivatie vinden om te gaan joggen is niet altijd vanzelfsprekend. Maar een Amerikaanse vrouw uit New Jersey heeft daar een oplossing voor gevonden. Ze rent altijd in de vorm van een penis. De route stippelt ze op voorhand uit. Haar Instagramaccount heeft ondertussen 33.000 volgers.

Haar eerste ‘penisloopje’ was eigenlijk een ongelukje. In 2015 raakte Claire verdwaald toen ze tijdens een bezoek aan haar broer in Kansas City ging hardlopen. Eenmaal thuis zag ze via haar hardloop-app dat ze in de vorm van een penis had gerend. Het Instagram-account ‘dick_run_claire’ was geboren.

Bonus



“Ik begrijp dat het nogal raar kan overkomen”, zegt Claire aan Vice. “Maar ik hou gewoon zo erg van hardlopen. De penistekening is gewoon een bonus. Ik stippel de route van tevoren uit en volg die dan tijdens het hardlopen. Het is best moeilijk: hoe gedetailleerder, hoe ingewikkelder.” Van zodra de Amerikaanse een fout maakt, is het over en uit voor dat piemelrondje. De grootste penis die Claire ooit liep was 22,5 km.

Bekijk hier een selectie van Clarie haar penisloopjes.

 

