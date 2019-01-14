Lady Gaga neemt award in ontvangst voor filmdebuut

Lady Gaga en Glenn Close hebben allebei een Critics’ Choice Awards ontvangen voor beste filmactrice. De strijd in die categorie eindigde in een gelijkspel. Glenn won de prijs voor haar rol in ‘The Wife’, Lady Gaga ontving de award voor haar filmdebuut in ‘A Star Is Born’.

Het was het tweede gelijkspel van de avond. Eerder kregen Amy Adams en Patricia Arquette allebei een beeldje mee naar huis in de categorie beste actrice in een miniserie.







Stefanie Germanotta, beter bekend als Lady Gaga, had haar droom om als actrice door te breken, bijna opgeborgen. Inmiddels heeft de popster die droom toch kunnen verwezenlijken. Ze won overigens ook een trofee voor haar nummer ‘Shallow’ in de film met Bradley Cooper.

Alfonso Cuarón hekelt Trump

De juryleden kozen voor ‘Roma’ van de Mexicaanse regisseur Alfonso Cuaron als beste film van het afgelopen jaar. De productie won ook de prijs voor beste niet-Engelstalige film.

In zijn dankwoord zei Cuaron over de crew van ‘Roma’ dat “dit stel Mexicanen nog zo slecht niets is als ze weleens worden neergezet”.

De Critics’ Choice Awards worden uitgereikt door de Broadcast Film Critics Association, een organisatie de bestaat uit zo’n 250 recensenten.

Dit waren alle winnaars:

FILM

Beste film: Roma

Beste actrice: Glenn Close (The Wife) & Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Beste acteur: Christian Bale (Vice)

Beste regisseur: Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Beste komedie: Crazy Rich Asians

Beste acteur in een komedie: Christian Bale (Vice)

Beste actrice in een komedie: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Beste cast: The Favourite

Beste sciencefiction-/horrorfilm: A Quiet Place

Beste actrice in een bijrol: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Beste acteur in een bijrol: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Beste jonge acteur/actrice: Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Beste muzieknummer: Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Beste actiefilm: Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Beste animatiefilm: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Beste originele screenplay: Paul Schrader (First Reformed)

Beste geadapteerde screenplay: Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Beste cinematografie: Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Beste productiedesign: Hannah Beachler en Jay Hart (Black Panther)

Beste montage: Tom Cross (First Man)

Beste kostuumontwerp: Ruth Carter (Black Panther)

Beste haar een make-up: Vice

Beste visuele effecten: Black Panther

Beste muziek: Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Beste anderstalige film: Roma

TELEVISIE

Beste acteur in een dramaserie: Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Beste actrice in een dramaserie: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Beste korte reeks: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Beste dramareeks: The Americans

Beste komische reeks: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Beste acteur in een komische reeks: Bill Hader (Barry)

Beste actrice in een komische reeks: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Beste acteur in een korte reeks of tv-film: Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Beste actrice in een korte reeks of tv-film: Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) & Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Beste acteur in een bijrol in een korte reeks of tv-film: Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Beste actrice in een bijrol in een korte reeks of tv-film: Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Beste acteur in een bijrol in een dramareeks: Noah Emmerich (The Americans)

Beste actrice in een bijrol in een dramareeks: Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Beste acteur in een bijrol in een komische reeks: Henry Winkler (Barry)

Beste actrice in een bijrol in een komische reeks: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Beste tv-film: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Beste geanimeerde serie: BoJack Horseman