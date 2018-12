Drew Barrymore toont donkere kant van ‘gelukkige’ Hollywoodleven

View this post on Instagram

#TheWayItLooksToUs : LIFE What I propose some days are great and beautiful Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout… But it all takes work! Which is good because we can achieve it. What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty… (swipe for photo #2 and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other) Can anyone relate?